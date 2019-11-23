Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peter Goroski. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Lynnwood Elks Lodge 19800 44th Avenue West, Suite H Lynnwood , WA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Peter Goroski, age 56, beloved Papa, passed away after a bout with cancer, on Sunday, November 17, 2019. "Pete" is survived by his daughters, Laura and Mersades; grandchildren, Riley, Emma, Donny, Parker and Landin; mother, Eva Marshall; sister, Debbe, brothers, Dirk and Chip, and many cousins, aunts and uncles. One of Pete's greatest joys was spending time with his grandchildren. He loved playing with them, attending their events, helping their parents with their care and spoiling them as often as possible. They were the light of his life. Pete attended, the Westgate Chapel, Edmonds, WA and was a member of the Lynnwood Elks Lodge 2171. He enjoyed volunteering his time cooking for the Elks and sharing time with fellow members playing bingo and watching sports. Pete was preceded by his stepfather, Wilfred "Bill" Marshall, who was also a very active member of the Elks Lodge. They shared a very close relationship. His mother, Eva was his constant companion and loving caregiver. Eva is a prominent member of the Emblem Club, a charitable service organization that is affiliated with the Elks Lodge. Pete and Eva enjoyed serving their community together. Pete has been a resident in the Lynnwood area his entire life, attended school in the Mukilteo School District, and enjoyed helping friends and neighbors with their yard maintenance. He was very proud of his efforts in supporting older brother, Dirk with rebuilding and maintaining motorcycles when Dirk decided he wanted to start racing again. Pete recently lost a brother, Lloyd (age 60), and had enjoyed many trips sharing time with Lloyd who was a true cowboy. Pete was active in the Lynnwood Alano Club, a place for addiction recovery. At the end of his life Pete had three years of sobriety, an accomplishment that he considered one of the most important in his life. Pete also really enjoyed walking. He would share with his family the miles he had logged on his Fitbit. Many times he would walk as many as seven miles a day and occasionally more. His celebration of life will be on Friday, November 29, 2019, at 2pm, at the Lynnwood Elks Lodge, 19800 44th Avenue West, Suite H, Lynnwood, WA.



