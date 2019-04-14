Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peter H. Eckrem. View Sign

January 10, 1929-March 28, 2019 Pete passed quickly from his earthly home, into his heavenly home and into the arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, in the early morning of Thursday, March 28, 2019. He was born January 10, 1929, to Norwegian Immigrants, Peter and Lina Eckrem. The youngest of eight siblings, he was raised in Stanwood, WA. Later moving to Everett, WA and graduating from Everett High School in 1947. Pete began his life-long career in the grocery business at the age of 17, at B&M Foods in Everett. After a two-year tour of duty for the U.S. Army in Japan and Korea, he resumed his grocery career until retirement in 1996. In 1952, Pete met Bjorg Fagersand and the two were married eight months later, July 30, 1953. They enjoyed 65 blessed years of making memories together. Pete was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church in Everett, WA for over 70 years. This past January, many family and friends gathered to celebrate Pete's 90th birthday, in his home. He had mentioned several times, that he wanted to live to celebrate this milestone with the people he loved... we are beyond grateful for that special day! Pete is survived by his wife, Bjorg; sons, Kurt (Nancy), and Peter; and daughters, Lisa and Anna; 10 grandchildren; and nine great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews; that he dearly loved. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers and five sisters. A private graveside service was held at Fir-Conway Cemetery, Sunday March 31, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, April 20, 2019, 2:00 p.m., at Calvary Lutheran Church, 2532 Rockefeller Ave, Everett, WA 98201 In lieu of flowers, Pete requested that memorials be made to Calvary Lutheran Church, Everett Gospel Mission, or Volunteers of America Food Bank. Thank you God, for the life and love of this precious man! We will miss him every day until we meet again!





