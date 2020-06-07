Peter J Cisek, 77, passed away in his Everett home on 22 May 2020. Born in Fall River, MA, he graduated from S.E. Mass University in 1970 and entered the US Navy. Commander Cisek was a 24-year Navy veteran who served aboard a total of five ships and on several staffs. His service to his country also included command of a Riverine Combat Unit stationed near Quy Nhon, Vietnam. Before he retired, he had transited both the Panama and Suez Canals and circumnavigated the world. After retiring, he was admitted to the California Bar in 1988 and practiced law for a short time in San Diego, CA. Married to a Naval Officer, he moved with his wife multiple times in support of her career. In 2006, the two of them began sailing; first, along the east coast and then across the Atlantic to the Mediterranean-fulfilling a lifelong dream. After five years of sailing the Mediterranean, they returned to their Everett home in 2017. In addition to his wife of 37 years, RADM Annette Brown, USN (Ret), Pete is survived by his daughters: Cindi, Kimberly, and Traci plus five grandchildren: Andres, Amaya, Reese, Kyle and Joelle. Private services will honor the man and celebrate his life.