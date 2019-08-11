|
Peter Linn Reeder Peter L. (Pete) Reeder, 78 of Nassau Bay, TX, and formerly of Lake Stevens, WA, passed away suddenly in Rockland, Maine on June 8, 2019. Pete was born in Washington, D.C. on May 3, 1941, the first son of Sherwood and Jessie Reeder. He graduated from Emmaus (PA) High School in 1959 and from Salem College (WV) in 1968 following an enlistment in the US Army, serving as an Army Security Specialist in Germany. He graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Human Relations setting his sights on a career with the Boy Scouts of America. Registered with the BSA for 70 years, Pete earned his Eagle rank in 1956. As an adult, he completed his Wood Badge training in 1974 and in 2014 Pete was presented with the Silver Beaver award for outstanding service to Scouting as a volunteer. Pete retired from the BSA in 2008, having held positions in Monmouth Council (NJ), Camden County Council (NJ), Green Mountain Council (VT), and Mount Baker Council (WA). His post-retirement job was driving a school bus for Lake Stevens School District then, after moving to Texas, signed on to drive a bus for the Clear Creek Independent School District. Always taking an active part in his community, he was a member of Rotary International and was past President of Blackwood (NJ) and Snohomish (WA) clubs. He was an active member of Lake Stevens American Legion Post #181, and taught Sunday School at Kent United Methodist Church and Marysville United Methodist Church. Pete volunteered for several mission experiences through his church, in Mississippi following Hurricane Katrina and in Texas following Hurricane Ike. Most recently he was Scouting Coordinator for the University Baptist Church (Clear Lake) in Houston, TX, where he and his wife had relocated to live near family in 2015. Pete leaves behind Judy, his wife of 49 years; their sons, Brian (Heather) Reeder of League City, TX, and Dr. Jay (Shannon) Reeder of Centre Hall, PA; five grandchildren: Madison, Jacob, Ava, Joshua, and Lucy; his brother, Douglas (Cynthia) Reeder of Chanhassen, MN, and many nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and two sisters, Barbara Vandersall of Indianapolis, IN, and Margaret Berger of Poinciana, FL. A memorial service will be held at the Marysville United Methodist Church, Marysville, WA, on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Pete Reeder in care of the Mt. Baker Council Boy Scouts of America in Everett, WA, or to "Gifts and Memorials" in care of the Marysville United Methodist Church, Marysville, WA, or Kent United Methodist Church, Kent, WA.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Aug. 11, 2019
