Philip Bennett went to be in the arms of Jesus October 4, 2020. He was born in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho to Jennie and Carl Bennett. He is preceded in death by his parents, sister Pearl Higdon, and brother Donald Bennett. He survived by his wife of 54 years Gladys Bennett, his daughter LaVaughn Gibbons and her husband John Gibbons.

Phil moved to Marysville, Washington in 1961. He worked in maintenance for 6 years at the Everett General Hospital. He then worked at Stevens Memorial Hospital in Edmonds for 32 years. He retired at the age of 59.

Phil faithfully provided for his family. He was a good dear husband and a good father to his daughter LaVaughn whom he adored. He was a positive and up lifting person.

He had numerous gifts and talents. He was the "king of pun" a jokester, baker/cook, did embroidery, elaborate Gingerbread houses, carpentry, puzzles, colleted penguins, a poet, loved quartet music, sang and played piano, dearly loved God and people.

Though we will miss you we are happy that you are in the arms of Jesus.

Many thanks to all who gave of themselves to help Phil over the last few years.

There will be a graveside service at the Marysville Cemetery October 30, 2020 at 2:00pm. Please respect the Covid-19 safety guidelines.

March 12, 1941 - October 4, 2020