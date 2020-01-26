Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Philip H. Post. View Sign Service Information Evergreen Funeral Home and Cemetery 4504 Broadway Everett , WA 98203 (425)-252-2244 Send Flowers Obituary

Philip Holmes Post Philip Holmes Post was called home to be with his Lord and Savior on January 20, 2020. Phil was born on May 10, 1932 in Medford, MA to Kenneth and Marjorie Post. As a young boy he would ride his bike miles to the airfield to watch airplanes taking off and landing. He got his solo pilots license at age 16. He later joined the Airforce and was stationed at Paine Field in Everett, WA. It was while here that Phil met his future wife, Leola. He would often take her on flying dates in his PT 23, trying to impress her with loop-de-loops and snap-rolls! Phil and Lee married on July 10, 1954. In 1957 Phil was hired with Eastern Airlines, starting out as a co-pilot and making Captain in 1966. He retired from Eastern at age 55 and began enjoying the new chapter in his life. Phil's hobbies included building his own plane, fishing and crabbing with his grandsons, gardening, walking, boating in the San Juan's and enjoying his family. Phil also volunteered for 10 plus years as a docent at the Museum of Flight in Seattle. Phil is survived by his wife Leola of 65 years, their five children: Wendy Metz (Herb) and their children, Kristi (Erik) Fortner, Rachael (Jeff) Gardner, Laura Metz, David (Keri) Metz; Lonnie (Margaret) Post and their children, Christopher, Ian and Michael Post; Moira (Jim) Schettler and their children, Joshua (Chloé) Schettler, Mark Schettler (in Heaven), Melissa Schettler, Daniel (Karina) Schettler; Darren (Kris) Post and their son, Seth, Kevin (Lola) Post and children, Tiffany and Shelby Post, as well as 14 great grandchildren. Phil is also survived by his sister, Leslie Root of Fairfield, CT. and predeceased by his parents and a brother, David. Phil loved the Lord and although we are grieving and miss him, we are comforted by the knowledge that Phil is at home with the Lord. Viewing will be on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 from 10:00am - 2:00pm at Evergreen Funeral Home, 4504 Broadway, Everett. A memorial is planned for Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at 3:00pm at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 9225 212th St SE, Snohomish, WA. In Lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to the Shepherd of the Hills Benevolence Fund.





Philip Holmes Post Philip Holmes Post was called home to be with his Lord and Savior on January 20, 2020. Phil was born on May 10, 1932 in Medford, MA to Kenneth and Marjorie Post. As a young boy he would ride his bike miles to the airfield to watch airplanes taking off and landing. He got his solo pilots license at age 16. He later joined the Airforce and was stationed at Paine Field in Everett, WA. It was while here that Phil met his future wife, Leola. He would often take her on flying dates in his PT 23, trying to impress her with loop-de-loops and snap-rolls! Phil and Lee married on July 10, 1954. In 1957 Phil was hired with Eastern Airlines, starting out as a co-pilot and making Captain in 1966. He retired from Eastern at age 55 and began enjoying the new chapter in his life. Phil's hobbies included building his own plane, fishing and crabbing with his grandsons, gardening, walking, boating in the San Juan's and enjoying his family. Phil also volunteered for 10 plus years as a docent at the Museum of Flight in Seattle. Phil is survived by his wife Leola of 65 years, their five children: Wendy Metz (Herb) and their children, Kristi (Erik) Fortner, Rachael (Jeff) Gardner, Laura Metz, David (Keri) Metz; Lonnie (Margaret) Post and their children, Christopher, Ian and Michael Post; Moira (Jim) Schettler and their children, Joshua (Chloé) Schettler, Mark Schettler (in Heaven), Melissa Schettler, Daniel (Karina) Schettler; Darren (Kris) Post and their son, Seth, Kevin (Lola) Post and children, Tiffany and Shelby Post, as well as 14 great grandchildren. Phil is also survived by his sister, Leslie Root of Fairfield, CT. and predeceased by his parents and a brother, David. Phil loved the Lord and although we are grieving and miss him, we are comforted by the knowledge that Phil is at home with the Lord. Viewing will be on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 from 10:00am - 2:00pm at Evergreen Funeral Home, 4504 Broadway, Everett. A memorial is planned for Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at 3:00pm at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 9225 212th St SE, Snohomish, WA. In Lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to the Shepherd of the Hills Benevolence Fund. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Jan. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close