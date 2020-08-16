On July 20, Philip Oliver Smith left this life while hiking the Bailey Range Traverse in the Olympic Mountains, and died surrounded by the high peaks and wildflowers he loved. Philip, who was 67, had shared 46 years of tenderness, companionship, and outdoor adventures with his wife, Barbara.

As a child in Los Angeles, he discovered a passion for exploration while playing on mountain paths and back roads with his siblings Cathy, Lisa, and Bruce. He passed along his delight in wild places to his daughters, Rachel and Jen, then opened his arms and family to their husbands, AJ and Daniel.

And for forty years, he worked as a family doctor in Marysville, forging a profound connection to many of the patients he served. In those decades, he delivered three generations of babies, relishing the chance to see them grow and thrive.

His work was a calling deeply rooted in his Christian faith and a desire to care for others; since his time as a medical resident, Philip dreamed of volunteering in an African country. In 1992, he and his family moved to the northwest province of Cameroon for a year of work at Banso Baptist Hospital, returning to his own medical practice only after climbing Mount Kenya and Mount Kilimanjaro.

When Philip died, his ever-adventurous spirit took flight. Those who loved him are comforted knowing that he is at rest, safely in the arms of God.

Memorial gifts may be sent to the Olympic National Park, WNPF.org/donate/, to the Mountaineers, www.mountaineers.org/drphilipsmith, or to a charity of your choice.

March 20, 1953 - July 20, 2020