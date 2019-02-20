Philip Treen Schneider Philip T. Schneider passed away February 6, 2019 in Everett, Washington, at the age of 104. Phil was born in Springfield, Massachusetts, October 24, 1914, and grew up in the nearby town of Palmer. He lived in Everett and Lake Stevens, Washington, most of his life. He earned a BS in Forestry from the University of Minnesota in 1938 and a BA in Elementary Education from the University of Washington in 1950. He was a faculty member of the Edmonds School District for 35 years, teaching 6th grade as well as 8th and 9th grade math. He also taught math to inmates at the Monroe State Correctional Complex for 10 years. Phil was a Naval WWII Veteran who enjoyed pool, chess and was a Master Gardener who continually strived to grow a more perfect tomato. He was a Life Member of the Everett Elks Lodge #479 for 47 years. Phil leaves behind three children: daughters, Catherine Carpenter and Marie Schenk, and son, Martin Schneider; seven grandchildren: grand-daughter, Robin Schneider and grandsons, Jason Young, Zachary Schneider (Chanda), Jeremy Young (Randi Lee), Trevor Schneider, Skylar Schenk and Brent Schenk, and five great-grandsons; Jakob, Niko, Camden, Benjamin and Robert Young. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 72 years, Esme Schneider, son, Philip L. Schneider and grandson, James Young. Phil had many friends and a family who loved and respected him. He will be missed, but thanks to an extraordinarily long and vital life we have many memories to share as a family! A memorial gathering will be held Sunday, February 24, 2019, at Washington Oakes, 1717 Rockefeller Avenue in Everett at 1:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Carl Gipson Senior Center of Everett at https://everettwa.gov/1190/Get-Involved.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 20, 2019