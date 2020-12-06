Phillip Leslie Jordan was born April 1, 1953 to Darl and Esther Jordan nee Strait in Portland, Oregon. He died on November 19, 2020 after a long struggle with Cancer surrounded by family.

Phillip was the second of four children. Phillip's family moved ofter as he grew up. He graduated for Edmonds High School in 1971.

Phillip married Stacy Reynolds in 1972. They had one child, Justin in 1973. Phillip and Stacy divorded and Phillip married Cindy Irvin in 1978. They raised Justin and Cindy's daughter Della Melissa and together had Leslie Brooke. They were married 33 years, divorcing in 2011, however staying close friends.

Phillip worked in the construction field following graduation. His interests and talents led him to acquire skills to become a research and development engineer. He went back to Collage and got his BA in his 40's. Phillip loved music and could play several instrucments. Her also looked forward to his weekly lunches with long time friend John Yarno of Snohomish at CCR. He had life long passion for unique older cars that he could spend free time working on and restoring. Phillip, through a paston in Sultan, WA became interested in mission work in El Salvador. He fell in love with that work and visited El Salvador many times over the ensuing years. He had a lot of kids calling him Santa because of his beard and tootsie tolls he took to them. Many families there considered him their family also because of his genorosity.

Phillip was preceeded in death by his 4 paw buddy Zeus, father, Darl Jordan, mother Esther Jordan, step mother, Alvina Jordan and brother Michael Jordan. He is survived by his son, Justin Jordan and his wife Tracy of Lake Stevens,WA; his daughter Brooke Kropp and her husband Kris of Spokane, WA ; two sisters, Diana Leonard of Vancouver, WA and Lisa Orr of Missouri: grandchildren: Cameron Jordan and his wife Olivia of Marysville,WA and Jolynn Wharry and her husband Tyler of Derby, KS and Emma Kropp of Spokane,WA, great grandchildren Chase Jordan and Daniel Wharry as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will hold a private memorial service for Phillip at a time to be determined. Memorial gifts in Phillip's name may be made to ....bichonrescue.org in Washington.

