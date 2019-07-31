November 15, 1953-July 11, 2019 Phillip Rudolph Scalzo, 65, loving son and brother, died Thursday, July 11, 2019, of pancreatic cancer. Phillip was born in Secaucus, NJ, on November 15, 1953, to Carmello and Doris (Mraz) Scalzo. He graduated from Weehawken High School and was a member of Sheet Metal Workers Union, Local 23, Anchorage, AK. A long-time resident of Wasilla, AK, he enjoyed camping, motorcycles and microbrews, and cribbage. He was a great handyman, could fix anything, and happily lent his skills to his friends and family. He was a loyal fan of the New York Mets and the Oakland Raiders. Phillip is survived by his mother, Doris; his sister, Melody; and many loving cousins and friends.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on July 31, 2019