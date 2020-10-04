1/1
Phillip Sherk
1949 - 2020
Phillip D. Sherk, 71, died peacefully on August 30, 2020 at Swedish Hospital Edmonds, after a year-long battle with Cancer. Phil was born to Donald and Shirley Sherk on April 29, 1949 in Portland, OR. He lived in Santa Rosa, CA before his family moved to the Seattle area. After High School, Phil was drafted and sent to Vietnam, where he was a combat infantryman and was awarded two Bronze Stars for his actions under fire.

Phil was a dedicated worker and his skills included cabinet making, building design, sales, and management. He lived for a time in the Lake Stevens area, along with his former wife Karen and daughter Emily, before moving to South Everett. Phil had a magnetic personality that attracted many, many friends, and he will be missed.

He is survived by his daughter Emily, his sister Deborah, and his brother Douglas, along with two nieces.

April 29, 1949 - August 30, 2020

Published in The Herald (Everett) from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

