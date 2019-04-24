Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phoebe Ann Cadwallader. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

June 7, 1934 - April 17, 2019 Phoebe Ann Cadwallader, 84, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Olympic Place in Arlington, WA. Phoebe was born in Prescott, AZ on June 7, 1934, as the only child of Ernest and Laura (Theobald) Delk. At the age of seven, the family moved to San Bernardino, CA. However, Phoebe still spent a part of each year at the Delk family ranch in Skull Valley, AZ. Summers were often spent with her life-long friend, Bob Keiper and his family out in Long Beach, CA. Phoebe attended Long Beach State College before attending Berkeley Baptist Divinity School in 1962 where she met her future husband, Phil. Phoebe and Phil were married May 31, 1964 in San Bernardino, CA. The couple moved from Davis, CA to Coeur d' Alene, ID, before moving to Mukilteo, WA in 1972. It was in this home in Mukilteo, that they spent most of their married life and it is the home where they raised their two daughters, Karin and Kim. Phoebe loved her family and loved people. This love of family and people were evidenced in how she lived her life. Her professional life was one of service: either in a capacity as ministering in a church or in social work. Phoebe was ordained in the United Church of Christ on November 16, 1975. Much of her professional career was in the field of social work, she was working for Senior Services of Snohomish County when she retired in 1997. She had a passion for the outdoors, especially camping, sailing and fishing along with a love of travel. Phoebe and Phil traveled across the United States from coast to coast, even spending three years volunteering as Campground hosts at State Parks throughout the Pacific Northwest. Phoebe and Phil traveled to Europe numerous times and embarked on many a cruise ship visiting countless wonders including the Great Wall of China, the fjords of Norway, the penguins of Antarctica and the pyramids of Egypt. On board these many cruises Phil and Phoebe made many lasting friendships. Phoebe loved her grandchildren and spent many hours watching and cheering them on at their sporting events. She was a film buff, African Queen, Shawshank Redemption, The Exotic Marigold Hotel and Cocoon were some of her favorites. She was an avid reader and a collector. She loved to collect not only turtle figurines from her travels all over the world, but she also collected toilet paper, even saving a square from Westminster Abbey! Phoebe is survived by her husband, Phil, at their Camano Island home; children, Karin Malysheff (Alex) of Everett, WA and Kim Miles of Seattle, WA; as well as six grandchildren, Nicholas, Christian, Jackson, Spencer, Jameson and Zoe; and many nieces and nephews. The family will host a celebration of life which will be held at 2:00 p.m., May 18, 2019 at the United Methodist Church, 27128 102nd Drive, Stanwood, WA. Everyone is welcome. The family is deeply grateful for the compassionate care provided to her by Pippa, John and Kim of Providence Hospice Care. The family suggests that any memorial donations be made to your choice of Providence Hospice Care of Snohomish County or Jamaa Letu Orphanages Care of Stanwood United Methodist Church.



