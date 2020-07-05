Phyllis Marie Simpson Avery (89) went to be with the Lord on June 19, 2020. Phyllis was born on October 16, 1930 in Los Angeles, California and raised in Seattle where she attended Roosevelt High School and met her husband Byron David Avery. The two were married on September 10th, 1949, in Seattle.



Phyllis and Byron were long term residents of the Pacific Northwest. In the process of raising their family of six children, they relocated to Yakima, Aberdeen, and finally to Mountlake Terrace where they spent much of their working life. In retirement they would snowbird between Arizona and Washington until they finally settled in their dream-home with a sound view in Mukilteo.



Phyllis had an infectious smile and a deep love of Husky sports, travel, gardening and genealogy. Her faith and family were important to her. During her career as a cook at the Crew House, she grew very fond of Washington Crew and football and would be found at Husky Stadium on most fall Saturday afternoons. Phyllis also loved Mariner Baseball, entertaining at their home and fishing; the prize for first and biggest fish would usually go to Phyllis.



Complementing her warmth and love of sports was her acumen as a mother raising six children. She was always there as a Girl Scout leader, taxi driver, counselor or nurse. She was affectionately thought of throughout our neighborhood and community, but most of all at Edmonds Presbyterian Church where she belonged for nearly 60 years.



Phyllis was preceded in death by her brother Russell Simpson, husband Byron David Avery, and their youngest daughter Teresa Avery Scott. She is survived by her daughters Diana Doran (James), Linda Rodriguez (Randy), Janine Andrews (Jim), Cindy Gensel (Craig); son Scott Avery (Shara); and her 15 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.



A celebration of life will be held in August at Edmonds Presbyterian to allow family and friends to visit.



October 16, 1930 - June 19, 2020



