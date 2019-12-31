Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phyllis Fazio. View Sign Service Information Schaefer-Shipman Funeral Home 804 State Ave Marysville , WA 98270-4237 (360)-659-3711 Celebration of Life 1:00 PM Schaefer-Shipman Funeral Home 804 State Ave Marysville , WA 98270-4237 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Phyllis Irene Fazio Nov. 1, 1928 - Nov. 28, 2019 Phyllis Irene Fazio was born November 1, 1928 and passed away on November 28, 2019 at 91. She was born in Mound City, SD and later moved to Wapato, WA with her family. She grew up there with her five brothers, one sister and her mother after losing her father at an early age. Phyllis was a part of the restaurant business for most of her adult life, taking joy in feeding family, friends and strangers. She worked at a variety of restaurants in the Seattle area, finishing with her own restaurant in downtown Seattle, the Copper Pot. She also worked at the Seattle Tennis Club and Boeing in her lifetime. She took pride in what she did and was always ready to extend a helping hand throughout her life. During her children's growing up years, she was involved in their lives supporting them in Cub Scouts, Girl Scouts, school activities and church activities. She was always ready to put on a spaghetti dinner as a fundraiser for whatever cause the kids were involved with. She took great joy in watching each of her children participate in a variety of activities including football, student government and swimming. Mom enjoyed spending time with family and friends over the many years of her life, especially at family reunions and other gatherings. She loved to laugh, to sing, to dance, to help others and yes, be a bit bossy! She was never afraid to share her opinion good or bad and cared deeply about all of the people in her life. Phyllis is predeceased by her husband, Robert Fazio; as well as her oldest son, William (Bill) Banning; her mother, Emma; in-laws, Anthony and Emma Fazio; four of her brothers: Delbert, Wayne, Ron and Cliff; and her sister, Joyce; brother and sister-in-law, Fred and Delores Fazio; along with nieces, nephews and many friends. She is survived by her brother, Robert McElrea (Peggy); her son, Bruce Banning; her daughter, Marcia Smothers (Wayne); and daughter-in-law, Donna Banning. Also surviving her are seven grandchildren: Jennifer (Joshua), Melissa (Nathan), Crystal (Sean), Mitchell, Stephanie, Kelsey, Alex; and two stepgrandchildren: Brooks (Suzy) and Brittany (Rob). In addition, Phyllis is survived by 11 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She will be missed here but is in heaven singing and dancing. A celebration of Phyllis' life will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Schaefer-Shipman Funeral Home, Marysville.





