Phyllis Mae (McCrea) Cooper Phyllis Mae Cooper of Camano Island, WA, passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of her family at her side, at Warm Beach Senior Community on Saturday, March 9, 2019. There will be a public viewing held at Gilbertson Funeral Home, Stanwood, WA, on Thursday and Friday, March 7 and 8, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Private graveside services will be held at the Camano Lutheran Cemetery, Camano Island, WA. A Public Celebration of her life will be held at a later date to be announced by Gilbertson Funeral home, Stanwood.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phyllis M. Cooper.
Gilbertson Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Stanwood
27001 88th Ave NW
Stanwood, WA 98292
(360) 629-2101
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 13, 2019