Phyllis Mae (McCrea) Cooper Phyllis Mae Cooper of Camano Island, WA, passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of her family at her side, at Warm Beach Senior Community on Saturday, March 9, 2019. There will be a public viewing held at Gilbertson Funeral Home, Stanwood, WA, on Thursday and Friday, March 14 and 15, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Private graveside services will be held at the Camano Lutheran Cemetery, Camano Island, WA. A Public Celebration of her life will be held at a later date to be announced by Gilbertson Funeral home, Stanwood. Funeral Home Gilbertson Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Stanwood

27001 88th Ave NW

Stanwood , WA 98292

