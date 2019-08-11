Phyllis Marilyn (Smith) Baird With profound sadness but a life well lived, we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grand-mother, sister and friend, Phyllis. She passed away peacefully on July 30, 2019 in Pasco, WA. Phyllis was born to LeRoy and Jennie (DeVries) Smith on February 5, 1937 in Shepherd, MT. The family moved to Sumas, WA, and she graduated from Lynden Christian High School. Phyllis was an instructor at Everett Community College School of Cosmetology in Marysville, WA, and eventually became the head of the department. She retired in 2003. Phyllis was a loving and devoted matriarch to our family; planning large gatherings which brought great laughter, joy, and memories that will never fade. She was a beautifully talented organist, creative decorator, and profound cook. Her intelligent and sound advice will live on for generations. Phyllis leaves behind her four children she had during her marriage to Ken Bosman: Michael Bosman (Kelli), Tym Bosman (Stacy), Lisa August, and Kyle Bosman (Brenda); her grandchildren Jennie Herrera (Chris), Jackie McCann (Matt), Nikolas Bosman, Nathan Bosman, Gabriel Botten, Chelsey Cox (Daniel), Jordyn August, Keeley Bosman, Keegan Bosman, and Carson Bosman; great-grandchildren Addison, Christopher, Kason, Makenna, Sidney, Charli, and Ozzy; and her sister, Marlys Johnson (Jim) of Arizona. She also leaves behind numerous loving nieces, nephews and extended family. She is preceded in death by her parents, sister, Sharon Weirsma (Bob), husband, Dan Baird, and son-in-law, Roland (Rolly) August. The family would like to thank the staff of the Pasco Avalon HealthCare Center and Chaplain Hospice for their support during this difficult time. We invite family and friends to Phyllis's celebration of life on Sunday September 1, 2019 at the Legion Hall Facility of American Legion Memorial Park in Everett from 1:00pm to 6:00pm.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Aug. 11, 2019