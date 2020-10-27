1/1
Phyllis Norlie
1930 - 2020
Phyllis Norlie, 90, was born October 4, 1930 and passed away October 21, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband Joseph Lowell, her son James Lowell and infant great grandson Arlo Boland. She is survived by daughters Cecilia Faulkner (Cyril) and Nancy Welch (Richard), son-in-law Steve Bender, 7 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

Phyllis was a longtime member of Central Lutheran Church and was very active in her Women's Circle. She was president of the PTA at Whittier Elementary School and received the Golden Acorn Award. She was a wonderful homemaker and seamstress. After her children were older she became a pharmacy technician and worked many years at Cornell Pharmacy in Marysville, Washington.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Josephine Caring Community for their love and support. We also wish to thank the staff at Providence Hospital for the care and love they gave to her and the family. Memorials can be made to Josephine Caring Community in Stanwood, Washington or the Alzheimer's Association.

October 4, 1930 - October 21, 2020

Published in The Herald (Everett) from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
