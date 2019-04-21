Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phyllis Randa Friend. View Sign

It is with great sadness we say goodbye to our mom, Phyllis Friend, who passed away unexpectedly on April 4, 2019 at the age of 76. She was born in Devil's Lake, ND to Ole and Mary Christianson. The family moved to Everett, WA when she was very young. After attending Roosevelt Elementary and South Junior, she graduated from Everett High School in 1960. She was a stay-at-home mom to her three kids for many years, then went to work at Providence Hospital in the Admitting Department, moving on to the ER where she finished her career as a Health Unit Coordinator. Mom was a passionate animal lover, which she passed on to all of us kids. She was especially fond of cats. She had many special kitties over the years, and she was sad to lose her last one, "Missy Poo", in September. If we didn't know what to get mom for a gift, anything with a cat on it would make her happy! She also enjoyed traveling, camping and just spending time with her family. She was planning to visit her daughter, Traci and her family in Oklahoma in May. Mom was small but mighty. She was a lung cancer survivor, having been through chemo and radiation in 2011. She fought it with a good attitude and won. She was preceded in death by her parents and her only sibling, Richard. She leaves behind her daughters, Tami (Craig) Reisen and Traci (Rob Williams) Friend; and son, Marty (Danielle) Friend; grandchildren, Lacey (Derek) Kern, William (Rebekah) Roe, Sara (Brent) Cross, Ben (CeCe) Friend-Roe, Shawn Williams and great grandchildren, Graham, Alexandria and Thatcher. We all loved her very much, she was the heart of our family and will be deeply missed. No service is planned at this time. We'll celebrate mom on Mother's Day and honor her memory by supporting her favorite charity, Best Friends Animal Sanctuary in Kanab, UT.



