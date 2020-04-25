Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phyllis (Joann) Verlinda. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Phyllis (Joann) Verlinda April 30, 1933 - April 16, 2020 Phyllis (Joann) Verlinda passed away late Thursday night, April 16, 2020, after being able to spend her last day alert, singing, and joking with her loved ones. Phyllis was born the second of six children on April 30, 1933 in Granite Falls, WA. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Marie (née Sims) Reddeman; sisters, Laverta Wedemeyer and Patricia Taklo; and the love of her life and husband of 49 years, Lawrence Verlinda. Phyllis is survived by her three younger siblings, Anna (Channing) Lewis, Frank (Sue) Reddeman, John Reddeman; her sister-in-law, Marion Maw; her three children, Cathy Verlinda, Larry (Diane) Verlinda, and Cindy (Dennis) Chonzena; and her beloved 10 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Phyllis retired from the Lake Stevens School District after working with special needs children for 13 years. Throughout her life, she loved the outdoors, camping, clam digging, crabbing, fishing, and spending time at the family river lot. Above all, Phyllis' greatest joys were her family and many friends. She played the ukulele, loved to read and sing with her grandchildren, and gave each the gift of handmade, crocheted blankets to treasure. In their youth, Phyllis was deeply involved in her children's 4-H activities, horse shows, and helped to put on the annual "Skyline Riders" show. Widely recognized as a magician in the kitchen, Phyllis' potato salad was the hit of the concession stand; more importantly, for her family, nothing compared to breakfast at her table. A celebration of Phyllis' life will be held at the family lot later this summer.



