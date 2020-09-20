Phyllis Georgerine Merabeth Mootz Wallenberg, at the age of 95, joined her beloved husband of 69 years, Dick, in heaven on August 22, 2020. Her life's journey began at the newly-built Everett General Hospital on Colby Avenue on October 16, 1924. She was born into a local pioneer family to father Edward John Mootz and mother Alma Elske Mootz, followed by her sister Patricia deLaine three years later.

Phyllis grew up in Everett. Shortly after graduating with the Everett High School Class of 1942, she was hired as the private secretary to the Snohomish County prosecuting attorney and his three deputies. She had enjoyed the exciting and challenging job for six years when she found and married the love of her life, Dick Wallenberg, in 1948. Dick's new job took them to California where they settled in the Santa Barbara/Ventura area to begin their married life. While in Ventura, Phyllis worked at a new job as secretary to several naval attorneys at the Naval School of Justice in Port Hueneme. After some time, Phyllis and Dick returned to Everett and settled in their first home at 33rd and Grand, where they raised their three children - Todd, Randy, and Tracey. They spent many enjoyable summers at their summer home on Juniper Beach, Camano Island, and became an integral part of their second family, the Juniper Beach Gang.

Phyllis was a devoted wife, mother, grandma, and great-grandma; she loved every moment with her family, enjoying all of their endeavors. She was always there for the many school, church, and sports activities of her kids and grandkids. Phyllis was a devout Christian and was very active in their church, Immanuel Lutheran Church. She also spent many hours volunteering in various community organizations over the years. While there were many, those that stand out include the Everett Union Gospel Mission and the Holiday Basket Bureau of Snohomish County, back in the days before computers and cell phones. In addition to coordinating the Basket Bureau, Phyllis would personally type and mail thank you notes to everyone who donated to the Holiday Basket Bureau.

Everyone who knew Phyllis knows that she was a gifted conversationalist and that she had a sincere interest in everyone she met. We will miss those long, amazing conversations, but we take great comfort in knowing that she is now waltzing in heaven with her beloved husband Dick. Phyllis is survived by sons Todd (Susan) and Randy, and daughter Tracey (Bruce) Sundquist, six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

In this time of COVID, Phyllis's memory and life will be celebrated at a private family memorial. Contributions in her honor may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church (Elder's Fund) in Everett, WA.

October 16, 1924 - August 22, 2020