Priscilla Ann Garcia Rott January 23, 2020 Priscilla passed peacefully at home in Lake Stevens, WA, with family and friends by her side after bravely fighting cancer for over 14 years. Born in Santa Ana, CA; a devoted Jehovah's Witness for over 50 years; worked as a paraprofessional in California, Everett and Granite Falls, WA, school districts for over 37 years. Priscilla lived with her husband, Larry, in the same farmhouse for 33 years. Priscilla is survived by her husband of over 48 years, Larry; daughter, Porscha Lachapelle (Kevin), grand children, Lexus and Morgan and her beloved pets, Otis and Oliver. A special thank you to all her family and friends that cared so dearly and Hospice of Everett. We will all miss her every day. A Memorial is on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 2:00pm at the Kingdom Hall, 17004 100th St. NE, Granite Falls, WA 98252.



