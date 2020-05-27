May 15, 1926 - May 19, 2020 Our dearly loved Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother Priscilla Medema left this world for her eternal home early in the morning on May 19, 2020 at age 94. She will be deeply missed but has left us all a Witness and Legacy that will have an effect for many generations. Priscilla was born May 15, 1926, in Zeeland, Michigan to Chris and Anna Stremler. She was the youngest of three sisters who both preceded her in death. She grew up in Borculo and Zeeland Michigan graduating from Holland Christian High School in 1944. Her family moved to Lynden Washington in 1945 where she met her first husband Jack Hagens with whom she had four children. Following Jack's untimely death in 1956 and seven years on her own, she met her second husband John Medema through mutual friends and proceeded to form a combined family with eight children. She moved to Everett with John and spent the next 25 years of marriage with John before his death in 1988. Priscilla then carried on as the matriarch of the family for almost 32 more years. She is survived by her eight children: Carol Boer, Gary Medema (Debbie), Ed Medema (Beth), Don Medema (Kathy), Charlene Monoghan (Ernie), Doug Medema (Bonnie), James Medema (Tammy), Janelle Medema (Kathy); 17 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Art and Marge Wrisley; brother-in-law, Jim Stavinga; brother-in law and sister-in-law, Clyde and Betty Haveman; sister-in-law, Arvella Hagens; plus numerous caring nieces and nephews from both of her marriages. Priscilla lived out her Christianity every day of her life. She was deeply involved with her church, First Christian Reformed Church of Everett, serving as a leader for the Coffee Break Bible study group for many years as well as serving on the Board of Trustees for the Christian Reformed Denomination. She also served for many years on the Board for the Cascade Family Bible Conference. She was always willing to pick up someone and bring them to Coffee Break or her Exercise Class. She faithfully attended her exercise class for 27 years and developed strong personal friendships there. She enjoyed and shared her beach cabin at Tulalip Shores with family and friends for many years and kept a large assortment of plants thriving wherever she was living. She loved quilting and sewing and many people have received samples of her expertise. She loved visitors, especially her grand and great grandchildren. She was very gracious and formed friendships easily and will be missed in too many places to mention. Memorial donations can be made to First Christian Reformed Church, 1429 McDougall, Everett, WA 98201 or Everett Christian School, 2221 Cedar St., Everett, WA 98201.