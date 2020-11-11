May 14, 1952 - March 02, 2014

Happy Anniversary to my Captain, my Love. 20 years ago today we were joined in marriage on Mahogany Beach in Ocho Rios, Jamaica. That day we became one. Even though you physically are no longer here on earth, I know your spirit is with me today as I celebrate our love. We are each other's soul mate and your star (Sir Radley Lionheart Russell) guides us both each and every day, as it has done for nearly 3 decades now. Someday that same star will guide us where we will be joined together once more on the other side of the rainbow. I love you today, tomorrow, and forever. Thank you for giving me your heart, and taking mine in return. Veteran's Day was always a day held dear to your heart. Even though I grew up as a "Navy Brat" it was you who truly taught me what all our veterans do selflessly each day so we all can live our lives with the freedom that we have. So, not only do I thank you for loving me, but I also thank you from the bottom of my heart for your service and dedication to America and all our allies. I salute you and will love you forever. Bev

Radley Russell In Loving Memory