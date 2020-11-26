On November 16, 2020 Rainie Katherine Merwin died peacefully in her home in Gold Bar, Washington at age 57.

Rainie was born to Marilyn Jane Flower and Norman Arthur Sutherland on December 8, 1962 in Seattle Washington. As a small child, Rainie, her sister, mother, and step father, Daniel M Green, moved to Savannah, Georgia where her baby brother was born and she was raised. At the age of 14, Rainie suffered a spinal cord injury which would forever change her life. It also led to a rehabilitation journey where she met her lifelong friend Shirley Johnson. Her injury caused her pain every day, but she kept her pain private, only confiding in her sister, Randie. Despite her injury she lived a full life and was even able to bear four children. Rainie's dream was to be a wife and mother and her fondest memories were those of raising her children.

Rainie later moved back to Washington and settled in Gold Bar. Seasons changed and she endured many hurtful times including a divorce and the death of her son, Michael. Her heart was forever broken. During this dark time her son, Shayne, and grandson, Blake, were truly the lights of her life. She was so proud of them and they loved her dearly.

Rainie found peace by walking in the forest, mostly at Osprey Park. Some called her Snow White because she loved the forest animals. Surrounding herself in nature helped her heal and forgive. Rainie also volunteered regularly to feed the children of Snohomish County through Operation Full Bellies. This was a true love of hers.

Rainie received a true miracle when she connected with her birth father, Gail Hendren, for the first time just two years before she passed away. She and her dad were able to build a beautiful long-distance relationship and actually met in person one month before she died. He called her Little One and was one of the biggest gifts in her life.

Less than a year ago, Rainie was diagnosed with cancer. She did not tell many people about her diagnosis and chose to spend her last year with those closest to her. Her sister Randie, son Shayne, and grandson Blake were by her side every step of the way. Rainie's final days were in her home where her sister took care of her. She died peacefully on November 16, 2020.

Rainie was preceded in death by her son Michael Taylor, mother Marilyn Flower, father Norman Sutherland, stepfather Daniel Green, grandmother Lillian Treloggen, and grandmother Ruth Flower. She is survived by her biological father Gail Hendren, son Shayne Merwin, son Kevin Merwin, daughter Katherine Gardner, sister Randie (Ricky) Baker and their children Ricky and Ryan, brother Travis (Kelley) Green and their children Arabell and Lorelei, aunt Linda Wyman, four beloved grandchildren, her cherished cat Mittens, and many others.

A bench will be placed at her favorite spot at Osprey Park in her memory.

