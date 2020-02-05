Ralph A. Beahler Dec. 12, 1926 - Feb. 2, 2020 Ralph A. Beahler, 93, retired Boeing Engineer, passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020 in Wichita, KS. Ralph was born December 12, 1926 in Avenue City, Andrew County, MO, the son of Adolph and Susie (Bostwick) Beahler. On December 20, 1957 he married Wanda Raida in Newton, KS. Ralph is survived by his daughter, Debbie Dorn of Rio Vista, CA; son, Terry (Linda) Hague of Cheney, KS; sister-in-law, Lois Raida of Thayer, KS; six grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Wanda; and sister, Eva Showalter of Helena, MO. Services will be on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Baptist Church in Cheney, KS with Pastor Keith Peters and Pastor Don Mace officiating. Viewing will be at the Baptist Church starting at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at the Fairview Cemetery, Cheney, KS. Wulf-Ast Mortuary, Garden Plain, KS
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 5, 2020