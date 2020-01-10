Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ralph Eldon Gunderson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ralph Eldon Gunderson Ralph Eldon Gunderson died peacefully on December 21, 2019. Ralph (Gundy) was born October 28, 1925 in Bottineau, North Dakota, to parents Ole and Grace Gunderson. His younger sisters were Esther, Carol, Doris, and Donna. The family moved to Washington state when he was in second grade. They lived in Arlington and Gundy graduated from Arlington High School where he met his future wife, Dorothy Elefson. Gundy enlisted in the Navy and served during World War II and the Korean War. He and Dorothy married in 1949 in Silvana, WA. He received his teaching degree from Pacific Lutheran College, a masters in mathematics from Columbia University, and superintendent credentials from the University of Washington . He worked in education in Snohomish, WA as a teacher, coach, and administrator. Gundy and Dorothy were charter members of Christ the King Lutheran church. They had three children, Laurie, Luanne, and Gary. They hosted a Swiss foreign exchange student, Martha Rohr, in 1969-70, and she became a beloved family member to this day. Gundy enjoyed yard work, house projects, golf, and playing bridge. He was a member of the Lion's Club for over 50 years. He and Dorothy enjoyed spending time at their cabin on Hood Canal boating, swimming, crabbing, fishing, and of course playing bridge! They also spent many family vacations on Kauai, Hawaii. Gundy was preceded in death by Dorothy, his wife of 70 years; daughter, Luanne Gunderson Matsumoto, son Gary Gunderson, his parents, and his sisters, Esther Prather, Doris Davis, and Carol Gouge. He is survived by his daughter, Laurie (Wayne) Lerch, son-in-law, Mike Matsumoto, daughter-in-law, LeaAnn Gunderson; nine grandchildren: Alison (Jeff) Hardwick, Ben Lerch, Tyler Matsumoto, Nic Matsumoto, Rosie Matsumoto, Jennifer (Bret) Anderson, Eric (Anna) Gunderson, Travis Gunderson, and April Gunderson, and three great grandchildren: Owen Anderson, Emmy Hardwick, and Henry Gunderson. He is also survived by sister, Donna (Ray) Rott. Many thanks to the staff of Pacifica Senior Living Snohomish for their loving compassionate care. A private service will be held for Gundy. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Jan. 10, 2020

