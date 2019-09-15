June 20, 1926-September 7, 2019 Ralph G. Stenberg of Edmonds, WA, passed away peacefully at age 93 after a brief but irreversible illness. Ralph was born June 20, 1926 on a farm in Watford City, ND, and was one of 11 siblings. Due to the Depression of the 1930's, the family had to leave the farm and move to Minneapolis, MN. A few years later, Ralph moved to Seattle where he graduated from Garfield High School in 1944. Following high school, Ralph served in the Naval Air Force during WWII. He then entered the University of Washington and subsequently went on to dental school at the UW. He then practiced dentistry in the Lynnwood/Edmonds, WA area for 57 years. Dentistry was both a vocation which Ralph loved, and an avocation. In addition to caring for the dental needs of thousands of patients over the years, he was a mentor to several study clubs as well as a member of several professional dental groups. His love for God and people led him to volunteer his time and talents on five mission trips including South Africa, Peru, the Philippines and two trips to Haiti where he provided dental care to the poor and needy. In 1950, Ralph married Phyllis Johnson. They settled in Edmonds, WA and raised six children in the family home. We, his surviving family, are forever grateful for his steady and consistent life as a husband and father. His legacy lives on in the family he leaves behind: Phyllis, his wife of 69 years; their children: Robert (Cheryl), Susan (Timothy), Patty (Rich), Kathy (Mike), Steve (Susie), Krista (Peter); 18 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and sister, Lydia Barrett. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to International Chaplain's Ministries (send to Alderwood Manor Community Church, designated for ICM).
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Sept. 15, 2019