August 28, 1928 - April 25, 2020 Ralph James Hoerath was born August 28, 1928 in Everett, Washington, to Walter and Elsie Hoerath. He passed away April 25, 2020, at the age of 91. Ralph grew up in Snohomish and graduated from Snohomish High School in 1946. He married Alicia Mary Wentlandt in 1947. Ralph was a devout steelheader on the Snohomish River. He loved to fish. He enjoyed fishing in many different places: Lake Curlew, Louisiana, Mexico, Alaska, Minnesota and many other places. He loved to pack into the Cascade high country on his horse with friends. Ralph and Alicia had many travel adventures; Hawaii, Europe, Wisconsin, Florida, California and a cruise to Mexico. Ralph worked for the State of Washington Highway Dept. as a surveyor and inspector, retiring after 30 years in 1981. He finished out his career at Cascade Testing. Ralph was preceded in death by his loving wife, parents, and his sister Noreen Garner. He is survived by his five sons, Walt (Sue), Bryce (Gayle), Ken (Renee), Larry and John; he was granddad to ten grandchildren, Alicia Pebsworth, Cindy Hoerath, Gayle Burrows, Stacy Reed, Kitty Campbell-Hoerath, Tate Campbell, Adam Hoerath, Jessy Hoerath, Jake Hoerath and Danielle Johnson; twelve great-grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren; he is also survived by brother-in-law, John Garner; sister-in-law, Mona Davidson; and many nieces and nephews. A family memorial will be held at a later date at GAR cemetery.





