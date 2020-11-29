1/
Ralph Laine
1933 - 2020
Ralph Larry Laine, born September 24, 1933 at Fort Lewis, WA, departed this life on November 21, 2020. He was 87. Ralph graduated from Bothell High School. He proudly served his country in the US Air Force. Before retiring, he had worked for many years for King County Roads Maintenance. Ralph is survived by his loving wife of 63+ years, Mary Ann, 3 children, Diane Toms (husband Jim), Paul Laine (wife Lisa), and Dayleen Krueger, his sister Dixie Cavanaugh, and 5 grandchildren, Ian, Ryan, Andrew, Waylon, and Edwin. Ralph was the most loving and caring man in the world. May he rest in peace. September 24, 1933 - November 21, 2020



Published in The Herald (Everett) from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
