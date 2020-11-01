Ralph Prudnick was called home to the Lord on September 22, 2020.

Born in Star City, West Virginia on October 24, 1937, he was the son of the late Anna Tinsky Prudnick and Paul Prudnick Sr. He is survived by his six children; Doug and wife, Cheri, Cynthia, Michael, Daniel, Steven and Sandra. He had eleven grandchildren; Cody, Jordan, Taylor, Joshua, Matthew, Rebecca, Alexis, Ryan, Tyler, Tanner, Collin and five great grandchildren. In addition to Ralph's parents, he is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Patricia Ann of 62 years, his four brothers; Paul Jr. (Shorty), Joseph, Edward and Raymond Sr. Ralph graduated from St. Francis High School in 1956 and would marry his high school sweet heart Patricia Lawrence soon after. Ralph enlisted in the U.S. Coastguard and began his first tour of duty in Honolulu, Hawaii where his wife Patricia would join him and begin a journey that over the next 22 years would see Ralph and his family travel the United States with stops at Port Angeles and Alderwood Manor, WA; Cape May, NJ; San Francisco and Napa, CA. and finally in 1976 back to Everett, WA. In 1977, Ralph was "Honorably" discharged with the rank of Master Chief Radioman while receiving five "Good Conduct" awards through his 22 years of service. Ralph would then begin his civilian career working as an electronic technician for a local business equipment company located in Everett, WA before joining Seattle First National Bank, where he would retire after 10 years of service. Always looking for an adventure, Ralph and Patricia would move to Whidbey Island where they would enjoy many years of walking the beaches, taking in the beautiful water views from their backyard and entertaining relatives who would visit from West Virginia. During this time, Ralph developed an interest in photography. Taking advantage of the beautiful landscape he would create a portfolio and earn recognition for many of his photos. In 2009, Ralph and Patricia would make their final move relocating back to the mainland settling in Lake Stevens to be closer to their children and grandchildren. Dad will always be remembered for the many memories created during family fishing and camping adventures. His loving support and dedication to his children and grandchildren while attending their school and sporting events. The time shared watching football on Sundays after church or changing the oil on the family car. Dad was our strong provider! Always a listener and always willing to help us out in any way he could. All our Love dad, we will miss you dearly.

"May each tear and each fond memory be a note of love rising to meet you!"

A private service for the family will be held at a later date.

