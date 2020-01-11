Ralph Hartzel Sheets Jr. 1926-2019 Ralph peacefully passed away, joining his beloved wife of 59 years, on December 31, 2019. He was born on November 3, 1926 in Los Angeles, CA but soon moved to Chicago with his parents, Mildred and Ralph Sheets Sr. Ralph Jr.'s younger years were spent in Washington state. He returned to Chicago to attend high school, where he met his future wife, Geraldine Piette. They married in August, 1947 and permanently moved to Washington state to follow a job offer for Ralph to work in Bremerton. Ralph worked the following 54 years as a certificated laboratory technician in Seattle and Arlington, WA and Alaska. Ralph enjoyed flying small airplanes, singing in a church quartet, singing in a barbershop quartet and fishing. He was a longtime member of the Seventh Day Adventist church in Seattle and Arlington. Ralph is survived by five daughters, 12 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Jan. 11, 2020