Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ralph Sheets Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ralph Hartzel Sheets Jr. 1926-2019 Ralph peacefully passed away, joining his beloved wife of 59 years, on December 31, 2019. He was born on November 3, 1926 in Los Angeles, CA but soon moved to Chicago with his parents, Mildred and Ralph Sheets Sr. Ralph Jr.'s younger years were spent in Washington state. He returned to Chicago to attend high school, where he met his future wife, Geraldine Piette. They married in August, 1947 and permanently moved to Washington state to follow a job offer for Ralph to work in Bremerton. Ralph worked the following 54 years as a certificated laboratory technician in Seattle and Arlington, WA and Alaska. Ralph enjoyed flying small airplanes, singing in a church quartet, singing in a barbershop quartet and fishing. He was a longtime member of the Seventh Day Adventist church in Seattle and Arlington. Ralph is survived by five daughters, 12 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.



Ralph Hartzel Sheets Jr. 1926-2019 Ralph peacefully passed away, joining his beloved wife of 59 years, on December 31, 2019. He was born on November 3, 1926 in Los Angeles, CA but soon moved to Chicago with his parents, Mildred and Ralph Sheets Sr. Ralph Jr.'s younger years were spent in Washington state. He returned to Chicago to attend high school, where he met his future wife, Geraldine Piette. They married in August, 1947 and permanently moved to Washington state to follow a job offer for Ralph to work in Bremerton. Ralph worked the following 54 years as a certificated laboratory technician in Seattle and Arlington, WA and Alaska. Ralph enjoyed flying small airplanes, singing in a church quartet, singing in a barbershop quartet and fishing. He was a longtime member of the Seventh Day Adventist church in Seattle and Arlington. Ralph is survived by five daughters, 12 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Jan. 11, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close