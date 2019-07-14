Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ralph Victor Solberg. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

November 11, 1928-June 17, 2019 After a life of steady, compassionate service, Ralph Victor Solberg, 90, of Everett, WA, died June 17, 2019 at his home surrounded by family. Ralph was born on November 11, 1928 in Everett, WA. He grew up on Casino Road in the house his father built. Being near Paine Field, he gained an early love of aviation, buying and flying his own airplane in his late teens. After graduating from Everett High School in 1947, he went into store management. In 1953, he was transferred to Moses Lake, WA, where he married Lorraine Mushlitz and together they raised five children. In 1961, he moved to Warden, WA, where he founded and published the Warden Register newspaper. He was an active contributor to the community, serving as President of the Chamber of Commerce, Chairman of the City Planning Commission, a member of the City Council, radio dispatcher for the Volunteer Fire Department, and a member of the Kiwanis Club. Six years later, Ralph was forced to sell the newspaper when he began losing his eyesight. He was declared legally blind in 1967 and totally blind in the mid-70s. Ralph then obtained a position as Advertising Manager for the Othello Outlook newspaper. He found limited employment opportunities for a blind person at that time, so he immersed himself in advocacy and support for the blind. He co-founded and served as president of the Grant Adams County Chapter of the National Federation of the Blind. He also served and held offices for the National Federation of the Blind of Washington. He was quoted in the Tri-City Herald at the time as saying "the only way a blind person can get a job in the Columbia Basin is to go into business for himself," so he started Solberg General Services Agency in Othello, WA. This solo venture provided answering services, commercial radio dispatching and paging, employment counseling, and job placement services. Ralph sold his business and worked for KRSC radio for nine years, where he was News Director, Program Director, and was responsible for hiring and training all on-air personnel. He was also one of the few blind disc jockeys in the nation, working out methods to allow himself to perform the job as well as a sighted person. After his divorce, Ralph moved back to Everett in 1982 where he worked for a television production company and then as Development Director for Bethany Home. In 1988, he became a member of First Presbyterian Church of Everett where he met and married Shirley Ruckle. Over the years, he served the church as an Elder and on numerous committees. On April 1, 1990, he debuted the First Presbyterian Church Radio Ministry on KRKO radio. Ralph volunteered his time and faithfully produced this half-hour program of message and song every single week in his home studio for the next 25 years, creating over 1,300 programs. He felt truly blessed to enable this gift of joy and love to the community. In his spare time, Ralph enjoyed working in his home shop building and fixing things, landscaping, gardening, reading, collecting model cars, summer trips to Pacific Beach, producing annual family videos, and spending quality time with his large family. Ralph is survived by his wife, Shirley; their children and spouses, Vicki (Joel) Rossell, Michael (Tawni) Solberg, Cathryn Ruckle (John Culver), Jeffry (Doreen) Solberg, Arthur Ruckle, Sonya (Micheal) Nicholson; grandchildren, Tony Solberg, Joshua Rossell, Stephanie (Lee) Sanders, Brett (Jessica) Rossell, Sarah Solberg, Shannon (Ted) Kubesh, Lindsey Rossell, Tori Ruckle (Nate Born), Claire Culver, Nathan (Janie) Solberg, Bo Culver, Molly Nicholson, Mitchell Nicholson; and 11 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Axel and Sina; brothers, Leif and Gunnar; sister, Ingrid Anderson; first wife, Lorraine; son, Gregory; and guide dog, Evo. Ralph said on many occasions that being blind is just a nuisance and not a tragedy. He was the true embodiment of his personal philosophy which was "without an opportunity to fail, there is no chance to succeed." A memorial service will be held to honor and celebrate his life on August 10, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 2936 Rockefeller Ave., Everett, WA. Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Everett.



