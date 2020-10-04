1/
Ralph Walster
1931 - 2020
Ralph Eugene Walster, 89, of Maltby, Washington, passed away on September 14th, 2020.

Ralph was born on February 20, 1931 to Charles and Edith Walster of Maltby. He grew up with six siblings on the family's 53 acre farm. He attended Snohomish High School, and after graduation and a stint in the Army, returned home to help run the family farm after his father passed away.

He met and married the love of his life, Fran, in 1975 and brought her and her three daughters to live on the farm. They began as a dairy farm, moved on to raising corn, and finally started Walsterway Iris Gardens, an Iris nursery known throughout the Pacific Northwest for its beautiful flowers and well tended gardens. People were always amazed after hearing that Ralph tended and weeded the acres of Iris by himself using only hand tools. Ralph and Fran retired the business in 2014 to enjoy spending time with their children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

Ralph is survived by his wife of 45 years, Fran, his daughters Kim (Shawn), Julie (Trey), and Christie (Robby), his grandchildren Holly (Scott), Rachel (Kyson), Faith, Rian (Nick), Elizabeth, Johnny and Kyle, his two great grandsons Rogan and Bowen, his brothers Ray (Pat) and Stan (Phyllis) and his sister Mary, along with numerous friends, cousins, nieces and nephews. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed.

A celebration of Ralph's life will be held at an open house from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, October 17, at the Horseshoe Grange, located at 16424 Broadway Avenue, Snohomish, Washington, 98296.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ralph's name to Evergreen Hospice Rehab in Kirkland, Washington.

February 20, 1931 - September 14, 2020

Published in The Herald (Everett) from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2020.
