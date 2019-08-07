Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ramon J. Gould. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ramon (Ray) John Gould July 27, 2019 Ramon (Ray) John Gould passed on to join his beloved high school sweetheart and wife of 67 years, Susan Gould. To his three children, Kevin, Meredith, and LeaAnn, he was an incredibly caring and active Father – simply the best. A mechanical engineer by training, his true passion was fly fishing and building bamboo fly rods, authoring three books on the subject. Civic involvement was a hallmark of his life, serving on the Edmonds City Council, Edmonds Community College Advisory Commission, Snohomish County Planning Commission, Sound Transit Citizen Oversight Panel, Community College District five Board of Trustees, Luther Child Center Board, the Rotary Clubs of Lynnwood and Alderwood, and the Northwest Fly Anglers Club, to name a few. Services will be held Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 11:00 at Edmonds United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers please send donations to The Nature Conservancy at



