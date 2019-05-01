The Rojas family lost Ramon Rojas on April 7, 2019. The youngest of six children, Ramon (51) devoted his youth caring for his parents and attaining his life-long dream to be a long- haul truck driver. With moxie and determination, Ramon succeeded by giving his passion and love to both his dream and to his parents. At 20 years of age he cared for his aged mother, and managed the household responsibilities. He drove truck, and in his later years studied and became a caregiver. He is preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Andres Rojas; and his brother, Pedro Rojas (Sherry). He is survived by his sisters, Sylvia Tanis and Caprissa Frawley (Eric); brothers, Andres Rojas and Alfred Rojas; nieces, Judy and Krystal Tanis, Larissa Rojas; and nephew, Benjamin Rojas; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. We will be holding a celebration of life for both Ramon and Pedro on June 8, 2019 with a potluck, 12:00-4:00 p.m. at Jennings Park, Marysville, WA.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on May 1, 2019