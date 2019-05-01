Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ramon Rojas. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

The Rojas family lost Ramon Rojas on April 7, 2019. The youngest of six children, Ramon (51) devoted his youth caring for his parents and attaining his life-long dream to be a long- haul truck driver. With moxie and determination, Ramon succeeded by giving his passion and love to both his dream and to his parents. At 20 years of age he cared for his aged mother, and managed the household responsibilities. He drove truck, and in his later years studied and became a caregiver. He is preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Andres Rojas; and his brother, Pedro Rojas (Sherry). He is survived by his sisters, Sylvia Tanis and Caprissa Frawley (Eric); brothers, Andres Rojas and Alfred Rojas; nieces, Judy and Krystal Tanis, Larissa Rojas; and nephew, Benjamin Rojas; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. We will be holding a celebration of life for both Ramon and Pedro on June 8, 2019 with a potluck, 12:00-4:00 p.m. at Jennings Park, Marysville, WA.



The Rojas family lost Ramon Rojas on April 7, 2019. The youngest of six children, Ramon (51) devoted his youth caring for his parents and attaining his life-long dream to be a long- haul truck driver. With moxie and determination, Ramon succeeded by giving his passion and love to both his dream and to his parents. At 20 years of age he cared for his aged mother, and managed the household responsibilities. He drove truck, and in his later years studied and became a caregiver. He is preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Andres Rojas; and his brother, Pedro Rojas (Sherry). He is survived by his sisters, Sylvia Tanis and Caprissa Frawley (Eric); brothers, Andres Rojas and Alfred Rojas; nieces, Judy and Krystal Tanis, Larissa Rojas; and nephew, Benjamin Rojas; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. We will be holding a celebration of life for both Ramon and Pedro on June 8, 2019 with a potluck, 12:00-4:00 p.m. at Jennings Park, Marysville, WA. Published in The Herald (Everett) on May 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close