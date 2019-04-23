Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ramona J. Anderson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ramona J. (Crogan) Anderson Ramona Anderson of Omak, WA, died April 15, 2019 at the age of 80 years. Ramona was born September 17, 1938 in Mobridge, SD. At the age of five Ramona and her family moved to a dairy farm in McLaughlin, SD, which she loved. She enjoyed horseback riding, cow milking and working along side her dad. The family moved to Billings, MT, when Ramona entered Junior High, she graduated from Billings Senior High in 1956. In the fall of 1957 Ramona left home to attend Northwest College in Seattle, where she met her husband to be, Frank Anderson. Ramona and Frank were married June 5, 1959 in Everett, WA. Frank and Ramona lived in Seattle where Ramona worked as a Surgical Technician at Swedish Hospital while Frank continued his studies at Northwest College. Quickly the family grew from two to six with the addition of two sons and two daughters, by 1965 the family had relocated to Everett where Ramona lived until 2004 when she and Frank moved to Okanogan County, Washington. While living in Everett inspired by a book Ramona she had read as a young teen, "The Family Nobody Wanted" by Helen Doss, Ramona and Frank opened their home and hearts to foster children. Ramona and family attended Bethany Christian Assembly in Everett where Ramona was a Sunday School Teacher, Choir Member and Women's Ministry Coordinator. Ramona's medical vocation included Surgical Technician, Unit Clerk, Nursing Assistant, Medical Assistant and Practical Nurse. Ramona worked at The Everett Clinic for 12 years retiring in 1985. Ramona will be remembered for her compassionate servant heart and beautiful spirit evident to all who knew her. She was deeply loved by so many and will be missed tremendously. Ramona was preceded in death by her parents, Vera and Gilbert Crogan; brothers, Jack Crogan and Dennis Crogan, sister Janet, Welch; granddaughters, Kaitlin Ann Whitfield and Randi Lynn Salmon. She is survived by her devoted husband, Frank E. Anderson and children, David F. Anderson (Christina), Janet L. Salmon (Adam), Carol L. Whitfield (Doug) and Daniel F. Anderson (Ann); grand-children, Krista Anderson, Craig Anderson, Ryan Salmon, Lindsey Hayden (Matt), Robyn Salmon, Joshua Anderson (Chelsey), Janelle Webb (Erik), Rebecca Anderson, Nicole Anderson, Leland Whitfield and Sandra Whitfield; great grand-children, Gweneth Karelsen, Wesley Hayden, Cheyanne Webb, Ruby Hayden and Jayce Webb. Memorial Services: Lighthouse Chapel, 102 Tower St., Riverside, WA 98849 on April 27, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. and, Bethany Christian Assembly, 2715 Everett Ave, Everett, WA 98201 on May 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Reception to follow both services. Preferred charity: Kaitlin's Mobility Foundation, P.O. Box 2245, Everett, WA 98213. website:



Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 23, 2019

