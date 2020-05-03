Ramona Mendivil Bly
Ramona Mendivil Bly died on Monday April 20, 2020 in Everett, WA, at the age of 88. Ramona grew up in Contra Costa County California, and was a 1950 graduate of Mt. Diablo High School in Concord California. Ramona worked 30+ years in Telephone Comm., starting at Pacific Bell, and then at GTE upon moving to Everett. Ramona joins her son, Joseph Anthony Bly in heaven; and is survived by her sister, Gloria Case; loving daughter, Jennifer Bly beloved grandchildren, Kevin, Patrick and Christina; daughter, Mary (Kieran) Cunningham; and many nieces and nephews. Ramona was a devout Catholic and member of Immaculate Conception Church in Everett, WA and will be laid to rest in the family plot at Holy Cross in Antioch, Ca. Special thanks to Linder, Jean Paul, Janet and all the staff at the Terrace at Beverly Lake for all the love given to Ramona. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Alzheimer's Association


Published in The Herald (Everett) on May 3, 2020.
