Randall Robert Goetz Randall Robert (Randy) Goetz, son of Robert and Doris Goetz of Marysville, WA passed away on December 14, 2019 after a battle with several illness over the past few years that led to his passing at the age of 60. He attended Marysville schools and graduated from Marysville Pilchuck High School in 1977. He enjoyed boating and salt-water fishing in the San Juan Islands with family. His biggest thrill was catching a 48-pound Salmon in Rivers Inlet, BC. when he was 12 years old. He also loved to make you laugh and enjoyed being with and cooking his favorite foods for his many friends. He was employed by Goetz and Son's Western Meat Company for many years and other companies as a truck driver. He leaves his parents, Robert and Doris; sister, Sheryl Manzanares and husband, Hank; nephew, Garrett Husby of Marysville and niece, Valerie Husby of Twisp, WA; and many uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends. At his family's request in lieu of flowers a gift in his memory can be made to the American Diabetes Assn., 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202. Services will be announced at a later date.





