June 1942 - April 2020 Randall Schmit was born in June of 1942 in Chehalis, Washington to Francis and Teanie Schmit and raised in Napavine, Washington. He entered into rest in April 2020 of complications from multiple myeloma. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Shirley (Sam) Schmit, and five children, Renee Schmit of Monroe, William (Janet) Schmit of Phoenix, Lisa (Monte) Young of Ferndale, Shannon Menks of Seattle, and Natalie (Mike) Legg of Falls Church, Virginia; and his sister, Lois Rule of Lynnwood. He was predeceased by his grandson, JonSteven Ruley, Jr.; by step-daughter, Samantha Lehr; brother, Allen Schmit; and his parents. He is also survived by 15 grandchildren, Nicholas (Tiffany), Stephannie, Randall (Simona), Joshua, Jeremy, Angela (Robert), Diskin, Hannah, Colton, Timothy, Mallory, Logan, Gavin, Lorelie, and Nathan residing in California, Arizona, Washington, and Virginia; and eight great-grandchildren, William, Hailey, Anderson, Ellowyn, Everett, Elizabelle, Olyvia, and Hayden residing in Arizona, California, Utah, and Washington. He graduated from W.F. West High School in Chehalis, Washington, and obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in Mechanical Engineering at Washington State University. He served in the United States Air Force in the early 60's. He was a licensed professional mechanical engineer in Washington and Alaska. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, hunting, and competition shooting, and belonged to several gun clubs and shooting ranges. He also wrapped fishing poles and tied fishing flys. Above all else, he was a man who loved being with his family.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 26, 2020