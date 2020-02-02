Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Randall Wayne Graafstra. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

"Randy" March 29, 1953 – Jan. 11, 2020 It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our Randall Wayne. Husband, father, son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend to many. He was one of a kind, the best. Randy was born to Hank and Betty Graafstra, March 29, 1953 in Arlington. He grew up between Arlington and Marysville, WA before settling in Arlington in 1963, at which time he began working on his parents' farm. Randy graduated from Arlington High School in 1971 and helped run the family business, Country Charm Dairy, full time. From field work and taking care of the herd to running the milk plant, he could manage anything that needed to be done. Randy met Stacey in 1981, they were married five years later, bought their home and started his new career. He began driving a truck for Summit Timber and bought a dump truck to start his own business, S&R Delivery. In 1990, Amanda was born, and Cory followed in 1993. Randy was very proud of his family. He enjoyed taking his children to work with him and showing them off. He went on to work for Makenzie when Summit sold. His final job of his working career was Stanwood Redi-Mix, where he enjoyed his bosses, co-workers and Friday nights with the boys. People always gravitated toward Randy, he was easy to be around and full of life. Always quick witted and full of stories. He truly cherished his family and friends. Randy is preceded in death by father-in-law, Sonny Olson; brother-in-law, Gary Miller and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He leaves behind his best friend and wife, Stacey; daughter, Amanda and son- in-law, Ray; son, Cory; parents, Hank and Betty; siblings, Janice, Roger, Susie and their families; mother-in-law, Doreen; brother and sister-in-law, Jef and Pam and their family; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. As a family we would like to thank Dr. Gary Schillhammer and the staff of the Darrington Clinic; Dr. Bruce Mathey and the staff of Skagit Valley Cancer Center; Arlington Hospital and Evergreen Hospice for being kind, caring and joking with Randy, all through his treatment and final days. We would also like to thank our family and dear friends for their love, support and help though this most difficult time. It is difficult to sum up Randy's life in a few simple paragraphs. His passing has left such a hole in our lives, but he will forever be in our hearts. Memorial to take place at Wyndham Gardens Hotel Saturday March 7, 2020 at 1:00pm.



