It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our daughter, Randi Del Mercer on February 15, 2020 in Lake Stevens, WA. Randi was born on December 8, 1981 in Everett, WA. She is survived by her husband, Jeremiah Hardman; her parents, Robert and Barbara Mercer; brother, Levi, sisters, Autumn and Jessica; grand-mother, Betty Touchette; uncles, aunts, cousins, two nephews, one niece, one great niece and childhood best friend, Elena. Randi is preceded in death by her grandpa, Calvin Touchette, grandparents, Elmer and Leda Mercer; cousins, Michael Mercer and Bobby Touchette. Anyone that knew Randi knew that she loved cats and doing artwork, as a teenager Loved fishing and camping with her family. She will be greatly missed, but we know that she is at peace and at her request there will be no services.



