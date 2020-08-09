1/1
Randy LaVern Spoo
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Randy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Randy LaVern Spoo, 71, went to be with Jesus on July 10, 2020. Born to Harold Vern and Ilah Jean Spoo, Randy was raised most of his life in the Phoenix Area. He located to Seattle, WA, after meeting Pam, where they married in 1991. They lived in Snohomish, WA, before retiring to Camp Verde, Arizona. Randy was a passionate pilot of small aircraft, was owner-operator of a small confectionery business, and loved serving his community wherever he was.

Randy is survived by his wife, Pamela Kent Spoo; children, Samantha Tanner (Jeff) and Ellie VanSickle (Craig); his granddaughters, Kentley, Gwen and Elsie Tanner. He is also survived by his brother, Dale Haney; sister, Jeanmarie Haney; and favored uncle, Harlan Gray.

Memorial services will be Saturday, August 15, 3:00 PM, at Journey Church, 750 East Mingus Avenue, Cottonwood. Funeral services by Bueler Camp Verde Funeral Homes. In lieu of flowers, Randy preferred support to Bread of Life Missions, www.breadoflifeaz.org / Donate / Comments: Randy Spoo, or PO Box 2991, Camp Verde, AZ.

October 13, 1948 - July 10, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald (Everett) from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bueler Funeral Home
143 W Arnold St
Camp Verde, AZ 86322
(928) 567-5206
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved