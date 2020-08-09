Randy LaVern Spoo, 71, went to be with Jesus on July 10, 2020. Born to Harold Vern and Ilah Jean Spoo, Randy was raised most of his life in the Phoenix Area. He located to Seattle, WA, after meeting Pam, where they married in 1991. They lived in Snohomish, WA, before retiring to Camp Verde, Arizona. Randy was a passionate pilot of small aircraft, was owner-operator of a small confectionery business, and loved serving his community wherever he was.



Randy is survived by his wife, Pamela Kent Spoo; children, Samantha Tanner (Jeff) and Ellie VanSickle (Craig); his granddaughters, Kentley, Gwen and Elsie Tanner. He is also survived by his brother, Dale Haney; sister, Jeanmarie Haney; and favored uncle, Harlan Gray.



Memorial services will be Saturday, August 15, 3:00 PM, at Journey Church, 750 East Mingus Avenue, Cottonwood. Funeral services by Bueler Camp Verde Funeral Homes. In lieu of flowers, Randy preferred support to Bread of Life Missions, www.breadoflifeaz.org / Donate / Comments: Randy Spoo, or PO Box 2991, Camp Verde, AZ.

October 13, 1948 - July 10, 2020