Randy Loren Grant
Randy Loren Grant, 77, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at his home after succumbing to colon cancer. Born in December of 1942, in Everett, WA, Randy went to Everett High School before joining the Air Force in 1962. After six years of service as a military police officer, he went on to a very successful 25 year career as a corporate officer for a local bank. In between the bank and his well deserved retirement, he dabbled in commercial real estate and fencing. Randy leaves behind his loving wife of 42 years, Kathy; in addition to daughter, Lori; sons, Kevin, Greg (Leslie), and Jeff (Sharlee); and siblings, Kermit (Jan), and Jennifer (Marty); grandkids, great grandkids, cousins, and other extended family in Everett and Spokane will also miss him dearly. He was preceded in death by his 101 year old mother, Evelyn Benson in 2019. Memorial Service will follow in the summer when golf courses are back up and running for Randy to enjoy


Published in The Herald (Everett) on May 2, 2020.
