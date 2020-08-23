Randy R. Miller was born in Cassville Missouri on August 14, 1952 and died 08/18/2020. He was preceded in death by his parents Rufus and Juanita Miller, his brothers William Eddie, Bill, Leroy and , and his niece Andrea Wascher . He is a 1970 graduate of Cassville High School. 1982 graduate of Wichita State University and a 1998 graduate of Friends University of Wichita Kansas.

Randy started his career with The Boeing Company in 1974. In the year 2000 The Boeing Company relocated Randy from Boeing Wichita to the Seattle area. Randy's Boeing work was in all divisions, Commercial, Defense, and Space. He retired from The Boeing Company, July, 2009 after 35 years of service with The Boeing Company.

Randy met his wife, Feie, in Nanning China in 2003 and married 2005. While working for Boeing Randy had extensive travel related to his work. In retirement he and his wife Feie traveled the world.

He is survived by his wife Feie Ou-Miller, nephew Ward Miller and his wife Jerri of Independence Missouri, Great nephew Andrew Miller and his wife Abby, Great nephew Anthony Wascher, and great-great nephews Phoenix and Israel of Blue Springs Missouri, and Sister-in-law Bonnie Miller of Independence Missouri.

Half of Randy's ashes will be scattered in the Salish Sea, and half will be interned at the family site at the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Butterfield Missouri.

Memorials can be sent to the Seattle Cancer Care Alliance P.O.Box 19023 Seattle, WA. 98109. Randy was a strong supporter of the Seattle Cancer Care Alliance Home where patients and their family from out-of-town can stay during treatments.

