January 9, 1946 - June 23, 2019 Randy was born January 9, 1946 in Sioux City, IA; the eldest of five siblings to William and Donna Erickson. He was raised in Marysville, WA and attended Marysville High School. Upon graduation in 1964, Randy served in the United States Air Force where he spent three years in Pakistan. After his discharge in 1971, he began his career at Scott Paper/ Kimberly-Clark in Everett, WA. He retired upon their closure in 2012. Randy was a devoted and loving father, brother, grandfather, partner, friend, and golfing buddy. Randy is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his three children, Erica Erickson, Becki Erickson, and Kyle Erickson; grandchildren, Cade Schillinger, Cole Schillinger, and Payton Erickson. He is also survived by his brothers and sisters, Wayne Erickson, Mike Erickson, Marcia Britton, Linda Wells; numerous nieces and nephews, and his long-time love and partner in life, Katie Holcomb. A Celebration of Life will be held on July 14, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Schaefer-Shipman on 804 State Avenue, Marysville, WA; followed by a potluck at Kuhnle's Tavern, 204 State Avenue, Marysville, WA. Please bring memories and funny stories to share.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on July 7, 2019