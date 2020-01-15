Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ray Beauchamp Jr.. View Sign Service Information Schaefer-Shipman Funeral Home 804 State Ave Marysville , WA 98270-4237 (360)-659-3711 Celebration of Life 1:00 PM at the Glad Tidings Assembly of God Church Darrington , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ray C. Beauchamp Jr. Dec. 5, 1946 - Jan. 7, 2020 Ray C. Beauchamp Jr. left us on January 7, 2020 for yet another journey. He has joined his parents, Ray and Barbara Beauchamp Sr. and sister, Edna Green. He is survived by his sisters, DeeDee (Jerry) Burnell and Diane Beauchamp; and brother, Shawn Beauchamp; as well as many loved nieces, nephews and cousins. Ray was born in Arlington, WA on December 5, 1946. He leaves his children: Travis (LaSonya) Beauchamp of Everett, WA; and Jessica (Jack) Lew of West Linn, OR; and daughter, Trudy DeValcourt of New Orleans; as well as grandchildren: Shawn, Kadyn and Iyanna Beauchamp and Lennox, Ione and Bexly Lew. Ray attended school in Darrington, WA and left in 1967 to get a degree in welding. He was also schooled in the art of horse shoeing. He rode bulls on the rodeo circuit before heading to Alaska to work in the timber industry and later as a welder during the construction of the Alaska pipeline. After suffering an accident on the pipeline, he held various jobs ranging from an alcohol prevention counselor, a bouncer, a parts and supply purchaser for Kake Tribal Logging Co. in Kake, AK and a cook on the Alaska ferries. Ray loved his children and grandchildren and he loved being in the outdoors hunting, fishing and camping. Another love of his was signing and playing the guitar around the campfire, or anywhere else the opportunity presented itself. He loved to cook meals for his family and was always pulling pranks and making jokes. There was never a dull moment when Ray was around, and he will be missed. A special thank you to his nephews, Gale and Aron for always being there to help him out when he needed it. A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, January 17, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Glad Tidings Assembly of God Church in Darrington.





Ray C. Beauchamp Jr. Dec. 5, 1946 - Jan. 7, 2020 Ray C. Beauchamp Jr. left us on January 7, 2020 for yet another journey. He has joined his parents, Ray and Barbara Beauchamp Sr. and sister, Edna Green. He is survived by his sisters, DeeDee (Jerry) Burnell and Diane Beauchamp; and brother, Shawn Beauchamp; as well as many loved nieces, nephews and cousins. Ray was born in Arlington, WA on December 5, 1946. He leaves his children: Travis (LaSonya) Beauchamp of Everett, WA; and Jessica (Jack) Lew of West Linn, OR; and daughter, Trudy DeValcourt of New Orleans; as well as grandchildren: Shawn, Kadyn and Iyanna Beauchamp and Lennox, Ione and Bexly Lew. Ray attended school in Darrington, WA and left in 1967 to get a degree in welding. He was also schooled in the art of horse shoeing. He rode bulls on the rodeo circuit before heading to Alaska to work in the timber industry and later as a welder during the construction of the Alaska pipeline. After suffering an accident on the pipeline, he held various jobs ranging from an alcohol prevention counselor, a bouncer, a parts and supply purchaser for Kake Tribal Logging Co. in Kake, AK and a cook on the Alaska ferries. Ray loved his children and grandchildren and he loved being in the outdoors hunting, fishing and camping. Another love of his was signing and playing the guitar around the campfire, or anywhere else the opportunity presented itself. He loved to cook meals for his family and was always pulling pranks and making jokes. There was never a dull moment when Ray was around, and he will be missed. A special thank you to his nephews, Gale and Aron for always being there to help him out when he needed it. A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, January 17, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Glad Tidings Assembly of God Church in Darrington. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Jan. 15, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close