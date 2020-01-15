Ray C. Beauchamp Jr. Dec. 5, 1946 - Jan. 7, 2020 Ray C. Beauchamp Jr. left us on January 7, 2020 for yet another journey. He has joined his parents, Ray and Barbara Beauchamp Sr. and sister, Edna Green. He is survived by his sisters, DeeDee (Jerry) Burnell and Diane Beauchamp; and brother, Shawn Beauchamp; as well as many loved nieces, nephews and cousins. Ray was born in Arlington, WA on December 5, 1946. He leaves his children: Travis (LaSonya) Beauchamp of Everett, WA; and Jessica (Jack) Lew of West Linn, OR; and daughter, Trudy DeValcourt of New Orleans; as well as grandchildren: Shawn, Kadyn and Iyanna Beauchamp and Lennox, Ione and Bexly Lew. Ray attended school in Darrington, WA and left in 1967 to get a degree in welding. He was also schooled in the art of horse shoeing. He rode bulls on the rodeo circuit before heading to Alaska to work in the timber industry and later as a welder during the construction of the Alaska pipeline. After suffering an accident on the pipeline, he held various jobs ranging from an alcohol prevention counselor, a bouncer, a parts and supply purchaser for Kake Tribal Logging Co. in Kake, AK and a cook on the Alaska ferries. Ray loved his children and grandchildren and he loved being in the outdoors hunting, fishing and camping. Another love of his was signing and playing the guitar around the campfire, or anywhere else the opportunity presented itself. He loved to cook meals for his family and was always pulling pranks and making jokes. There was never a dull moment when Ray was around, and he will be missed. A special thank you to his nephews, Gale and Aron for always being there to help him out when he needed it. A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, January 17, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Glad Tidings Assembly of God Church in Darrington.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Jan. 15, 2020