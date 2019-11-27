Send Flowers Obituary

In Loving Memory Ray Lee Decker Sept. 20, 1925 - Nov. 27, 2016 Dad, Another year, three in all with you here in sprit only. We miss your input to the daily news, the political outlook, what's for dinner and where we may go to visit on the next outing, what movie is worth the money and what new building is going up in town, and of course the Seahawks news. Dad, you always loved family and all we do, please know you are so missed every day and God knows we will all be together some day. You enjoy that heavenly golf, fishing and gardening, the beautiful flowers you so loved and the company of Sister Earlene who we lost this year at the age of 99. We visit so often where we laid you to rest for the last time. Until we meet again Dad – Please know we love you and miss you. Mama and the entire Decker clan

Published in The Herald (Everett) on Nov. 27, 2019

