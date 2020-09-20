1/1
RAY DECKER
Birthday Wish

Sept 20, 1925 to

Nov 27, 2016

Dad,

Here we are celebrating another birthday in your honor, and again you are missing at the head of the table.

95 years old today, Dad, we so miss you and your wisdom, compassion, honesty, integrity and your profound love for family and unconditional Love for your Bride and our Mom.

We miss your long talks all about nothing and those all about something, we miss your creativity and the new bird house design or the latest oil painting, we miss you at our Holidays and Celebrations.

It's hard, Dad, missing you every day, but we know we will share and Love again in God's house.

Love, your Mama and Family

RAY DECKER IN LOVING MEMORY

Published in The Herald (Everett) from Sep. 20 to Sep. 21, 2020.
