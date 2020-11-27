Dad, another year missing you with all the world and family changes you would be a big part of for sure.

Family and friends and the circle of life have so changed with everyday life.

We welcomed new babies, Tatum, Brinly, Emily and Everleigh and lost our Judy, Paul and Vyonne (But Dad you know that already, Heaven is their home now too)

We had one new marriage with Shane and Wendy, and one engagement between Mason and Paige, all things you would celebrate wholeheartedly.

Dad you also need to know our babies Lilly and Jackson are driving - yes they are that old already.

Dad we have lived a year 2020 with a deadly evil virus COVID-19, so far all family is healthy and safe and in house lockdown. Missing the Holidays is hard but we soon will have a vaccine thanks to our President Donald Trump, and life will soon go back to some normalcy.

Mama is safe and missing you every day.

We Love you,

Mama and Family

Ray Decker 9-20-1925 to 11-27-2016